Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Expands By 100.0%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IPXHY opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.19. Inpex has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

