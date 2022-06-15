Short Interest in Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Grows By 100.0%

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -0.10. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.00.
Isabella Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
