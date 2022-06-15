Short Interest in Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Grows By 100.0%

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -0.10. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

