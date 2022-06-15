Short Interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Expands By 90.5%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the May 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MGRUF opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGRUF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

