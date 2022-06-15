SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE SIF opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIFCO Industries (SIF)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.