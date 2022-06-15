Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. Sonos has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,047 shares of company stock worth $1,720,246 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 71.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.