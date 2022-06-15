Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 5.35.

Spire Global stock opened at 1.42 on Friday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of 1.25 and a 12-month high of 19.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 2.40.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.01. The business had revenue of 18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Global will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

