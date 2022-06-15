Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 5.35.

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at 1.42 on Friday. Spire Global has a twelve month low of 1.25 and a twelve month high of 19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.01. The company had revenue of 18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 17.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire Global will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

