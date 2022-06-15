State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.08.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $61.84 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,564,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of State Street by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after buying an additional 945,322 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 761,958 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.