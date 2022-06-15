Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $93.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of SMG opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.19. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $198.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,258 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,901,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

