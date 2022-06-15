Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Cut to Sell at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($15.52) to €15.80 ($16.46) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.35.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.14. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.