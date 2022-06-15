Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

SCABY opened at 18.75 on Tuesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of 18.50 and a 1-year high of 18.85.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

