Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
SCABY opened at 18.75 on Tuesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of 18.50 and a 1-year high of 18.85.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (SCABY)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.