Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Swiss Re from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 95 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.50.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

SSREY stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.9802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.15%.

Swiss Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.