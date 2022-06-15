TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €16.00 by Barclays

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.00 ($16.67) target price by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Warburg Research set a €27.10 ($28.23) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

ETR TEG opened at €12.75 ($13.28) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €18.33 and a 200-day moving average of €21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.50. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €15.13 ($15.76) and a 52 week high of €29.37 ($30.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.92.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

