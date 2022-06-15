Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by TheStreet

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average of $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,991,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

