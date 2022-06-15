Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $126.81

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $126.81 and last traded at $127.52, with a volume of 279983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.86.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLK. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 23,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. ESG Planning bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.