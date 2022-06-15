The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 7,070,253 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,344,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070,253 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.92% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $648,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHEM. UBS Group AG raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 25,349.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 265,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

