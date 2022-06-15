The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,448,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Walmart worth $787,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $327.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.