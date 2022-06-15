The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CarMax were worth $532,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after buying an additional 460,010 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 511,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 280,673 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,002,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

KMX opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

