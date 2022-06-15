The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 246,404 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $367,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $229.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $226.94 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

