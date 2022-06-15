The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TELUS were worth $494,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in TELUS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 108.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

