The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $327.32 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Anthem were worth $327,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Anthem by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Anthem by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 425,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM opened at $460.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $501.43 and a 200-day moving average of $469.57. The company has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.57.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

