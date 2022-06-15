The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $347.70 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 169,504 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $347,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

NYSE:CRM opened at $164.45 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.90 and its 200 day moving average is $209.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a PE ratio of 159.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.