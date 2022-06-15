The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $353.17 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,494 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KLA were worth $353,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castellan Group lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.05.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $316.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.11. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

