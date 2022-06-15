The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $454.64 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 683,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,245 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $454,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $520.17 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $571.43 and its 200-day moving average is $591.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

