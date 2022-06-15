The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $553.31 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Moderna were worth $553,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 355,570 shares of company stock worth $51,619,979 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.