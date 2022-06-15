The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $671.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,538,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,503,585 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $671,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,112,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.74.

NYSE BNS opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

