The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $762.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,147 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $762,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after buying an additional 753,750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 432,692 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.41 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

