The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,126,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 15,623 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $673,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

NYSE BUD opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.407 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

