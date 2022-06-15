The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,931,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,751,988 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $570,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,006 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,081 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

