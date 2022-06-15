The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 216,219 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 216,219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $312,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.63. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.43 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

