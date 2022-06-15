The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 238,943 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,776,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 238,943 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Comcast were worth $592,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $180.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.