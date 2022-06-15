The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 50,855 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,855 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cintas were worth $547,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $352.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $349.09 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.59 and its 200 day moving average is $400.48. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

