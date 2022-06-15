The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 67,825 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,825 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $634,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock valued at $27,635,491. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS stock opened at $282.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.32 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

