The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 88,743 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,373 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 88,743 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Adobe were worth $476,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $535.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.04.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $370.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.31 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.