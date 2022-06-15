The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,444 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $412,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,310,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $343.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $340.57 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.20 and a 200-day moving average of $403.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

