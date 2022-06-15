TheStreet Downgrades First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to C+

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Shares of FRC opened at $136.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.83. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

