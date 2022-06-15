TheStreet Downgrades Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) to D+

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SMIT opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Schmitt Industries has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.87.
Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 28.53% and a negative return on equity of 209.36%.
Schmitt Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schmitt Industries (SMIT)
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.