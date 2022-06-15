TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.05.

Shares of TJX opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

