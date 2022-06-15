U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $145,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 133.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,622,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

USB stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.69 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

