Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average is $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $153.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.
About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
