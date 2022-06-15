Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,096 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,000. Axon Enterprise comprises approximately 2.7% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $157,861,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $131,573,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 645.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after buying an additional 326,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,440,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

