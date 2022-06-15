Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Invests $122,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,621,000 after buying an additional 68,656 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $138.25 and a one year high of $167.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.35.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

