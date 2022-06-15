Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Digi International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digi International alerts:

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $790.11 million, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Digi International Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DGII has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Digi International (Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.