Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 1.5% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after acquiring an additional 625,859 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.09.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.