Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 3,076.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,000.

KRBN opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $56.07.

