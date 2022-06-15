Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stem by 2,688.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Stem by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $42,053.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $284,104.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,140 shares of company stock worth $400,170 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

STEM opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.