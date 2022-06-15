Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after purchasing an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,435,000 after purchasing an additional 218,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.
About Carrier Global (Get Rating)
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.