Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Takes $548,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ecolab by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after buying an additional 841,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,518,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6,563.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,500 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $150.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.68 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.