Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,000. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 2.4% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 513,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,236,000 after buying an additional 227,237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,556,000 after acquiring an additional 493,579 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 259,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average of $123.02.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

