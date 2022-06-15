Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,600 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,600 ($43.69) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($46.12) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($55.83) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.48) target price on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($50.13) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($47.97).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,609.50 ($43.81) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,591.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,694.73. The company has a market capitalization of £92.11 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,388 ($53.26).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

